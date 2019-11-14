Daniel Jones files trademark request for 'Danny Dimes'

Daniel Jones is looking to cash in on his nickname.

The New York Giants rookie quarterback reportedly filed a trademark request in October for "Danny Dimes" via his agents at CAA, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported Thursday.

Raanan added that the request was filed on Oct. 15, less than a month after Jones' first start for the Giants, in which the rookie led New York back from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning him NFL honors and his nickname great attention.

Jones didn't create the nickname himself -- in fact, when "Danny Dimes" was brought to his attention in September, Jones said, "I don't know. It's all right, I guess. There could be worse nicknames." Not exactly an enthusiastic endorsement of the moniker.

Raanan reported that there are others who wish to profit off the nickname bestowed upon Jones by the internet. Two trademark applications have already been filed by individuals unassociated with Jones or the Giants, per Ranaan; two men from Goshen, N.Y. applied for the trademark back on Sept. 17, before Jones even started an NFL game.

A spat over the right to profit over Jones' nickname is sure to come. But first, Jones has a rookie season to complete.

In nine games, Jones has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight picks, leading the league in fumbles (13) and New York to a 2-6 record.

Nickname aside, the dime that Jones has to worry about first and foremost is the potential number in New York's loss column by season's end.