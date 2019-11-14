Browns waive Antonio Callaway; WR appealing ban

Cleveland is cutting ties with Antonio Callaway.

The Browns announced Thursday afternoon before their clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have waived the second-year receiver.

So ends Callaway's short and tenuous stay in Cleveland. Selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by Hue Jackson's Browns, Callaway played in 20 games in just under two seasons with the club, compiling 51 catches, 675 yards and five scores. Most of those stats were tallied in his rookie season, as Callaway was suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season.

Callaway was not a factor when he returned from suspension this year and eventually found himself in the "dawg" house last week. Cleveland made Callaway a healthy scratch ahead of its Week 10 win over the Buffalo Bills. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday that Callaway's absence was a punishment for an undisclosed issue.

The discipline was thought to be a one-time thing. Now Callaway's absence from the organization is permanent.

Callaway is also appealing a 10-game suspension for another violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The receiver had his hearing in the last week. Rapoport added that Callaway's suspensions stems from a "tainted CBD product."

In a corresponding move, the Browns activated offensive lineman Drew Forbes from injured reserve.

Callaway, whose draft stock in 2018 fell due to off-the-field concerns, will be available to be claimed off waivers on Friday.

Cleveland (3-6) will move forward with its star-studded receiving corps of Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley, KhaDarel Hodge and Taywan Taylor.