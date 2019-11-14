Can Devin Bush predict the Steelers' defensive stats again?

Devin Bush can see the future even better than he can see where opposing ball carriers are running.

The Steelers' standout rookie linebacker has correctly predicted his defense's stats for four weeks in a row, according to DKPittsburghSports.com's Hunter Homistek. That's a hit rate Tony Romo would be proud of.

Let's review Bush's predictive powers. (Note: The Steelers' bye week was in Week 7):

Week 6: Bush predicts his first defensive touchdown vs. the Chargers.

Week 8: Bush predicts two picks and a forced fumble vs. the Dolphins.

Week 9: Bush predicts four to five sacks and an interception vs. the Colts.

Week 10: Bush predicts four sacks and two interceptions vs. the Rams.

The Michigan product was correct each and every time. Now, he's made his fifth prediction in time for a Thursday night tussle against the rival Browns.

"So, obviously it's a short week, so this had to come fast," Bush told Homistek. "But off the top of my head: Six sacks, a fumble recovery -- or a forced fumble/fumble recovery -- and a pick."

The league's current Footballstradamus isn't pulling these numbers from a crystal ball. His Thursday Night Football opponent ranks 20th in the league with 25 sacks allowed. Bush and Co. have taken quarterbacks down 33 times, good for third in the league. It's an educated guess.

But Bush has guess correctly for four straight games now. Baker Mayfield better hope that streak doesn't extend to five.