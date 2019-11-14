NFL: 11 teams committed to attend Colin Kaepernick workout

The NFL announced Thursday that 11 teams have committed to attend Colin Kaepernick's workout in Atlanta.

"We are looking forward to Saturday's workout with Colin," the league said in a statement. "Eleven teams -- Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay, and Washington -- have already committed to attend, and it's only Thursday. With two days remaining until the workout, we expected additional teams to commit. Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson will lead the drills, and former NFL head coach Joe Philbin will be in attendance as well. We will send video of the workout and interview to all 32 teams, including head coaches and general managers."

NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported earlier Thursday that teams have until Saturday to submit the names of those who will attend Kaepernick's workout.

The NFL has arranged a private workout for Kaepernick that all 32 teams are welcome to attend. The session will include on-field work and an interview. Video of the workout and interview will be made available to all 32 teams, as well.

Wyche also reported Thursday that the wide receivers who will run routes for Kaepernick will be provided by the National Football Scouting Service that is in charge of staging the workout. The receivers are Atlanta area-based, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added they are expected to be players who participated in preseason games, so they will have recent in-game experience.

Rapoport reported that the team reps in attendances likely will be pro personnel scouts.

Kaepernick, who last played for an NFL team in 2016, filed a grievance through the NFLPA against the league on Oct. 16, 2017. The grievance between Kaepernick and Eric Reid against the NFL was resolved in February. Specific terms, including finances, of the settlement were not released given the confines of the agreement.