Multiple teams to have reps at Colin Kaepernick workout

Multiple teams have confirmed that they will have representatives at Colin Kaepernick's workout Saturday in Atlanta, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Thursday, but many have yet to submit the names of those who will attend. Those names have to be submitted to the league by Saturday.

The Falcons, Broncos, Lions, Dolphins, Buccaneers and Redskins are teams that have publicly stated that they plan to have a representative at Kaepernick's workout.

The NFL has arranged a private workout for Kaepernick that all 32 teams are welcome to attend. The session will include on-field work and an interview. Video of the workout and interview will be made available to all 32 teams, as well.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that former Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin is one of the coaches expected to run Kaepernick's workout.

Wyche also reported Thursday that the wide receivers who will run routes for Kaepernick will be provided by the National Football Scouting Service that is in charge of staging the workout. The receivers are Atlanta area-based, and Rapoport added they are expected to be players who participated in preseason games, so they will have recent in-game experience.

Rapoport reported that the team reps in attendances likely will be pro personnel scouts.

Kaepernick, who last played for an NFL team in 2016, filed a grievance through the NFLPA against the league on Oct. 16, 2017. The grievance between Kaepernick and Eric Reid against the NFL was resolved in February. Specific terms, including finances, of the settlement were not released given the confines of the agreement.