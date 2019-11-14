Injuries: Stafford (back) misses Thursday's practice

It's not looking good for Matthew Stafford's availability this week versus the Dallas Cowboys.

The Detroit Lions' quarterback was not seen at practice Thursday, per Tim Twentyman of the team's official website.

Stafford did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to the back injury that kept him out of the Lions' Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Detroit's injury report also listed Stafford with a hip issue.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Stafford is dealing with tiny fractures in the transverse process of his back, similar to what Tony Romo had several years ago.

The Lions held Stafford out last game and termed the injury day-to-day, but missing two practices to start this week is never a good sign.

If Stafford sits again, Jeff Driskel will make his second start in a Lions uniform. The four-year pro completed 27-of-46 pass attempts for 269 yards, one TD, one pivotal INT and a 73.6 passer rating in the Week 10 defeat to Chicago.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

» Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle) is practicing today after sitting out Wednesday's session.

» Carolina Panthers rookie offensive tackle Greg Little cleared concussion protocol. He has not played since Week 3. After missing Wednesday's practice, running back Christian McCaffrey was a full participant at practice Thursday.

» Minnesota Vikings wideout Adam Thielen, offensive guard Josh Kline, defensive tackle Linval Joseph did not practice.

» Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden, who is listed as questionable with an illness, is expected to play against the Browns, Rapoport reports.