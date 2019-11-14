Robert Mathis headlines 2020 Black College Football HOF class

Robert Mathis is headed for the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Before playing 14 years with the Indianapolis Colts, Mathis impressed as a four-year starter for Alabama A&M, where he set an NCAA I-AA record with 20 sacks during his senior season.

The Class of 2020 also includes Earl "Air" Harvey (North Carolina Central), James Hunter (Grambling State), Erik Williams (Central State), coach Joe Taylor (Howard, Hampton, FAMU, Virginia Union) and Commissioner Dennis Thomas (MEAC), the BCFHOF announced Thursday.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we congratulate the Class of 2020," BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams said in a statement. "Everyone that has vote to determine the next class understands how difficult it is to only choose six. The Class of 2020 is a great representation of the talent that has come from Historically Black Colleges & Universities."

The Class of 2020 will be honored at the 11th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by the Atlanta Falcons on February 22, 2020. The Induction Ceremony will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Inductees will also be recognized at the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on December 21st. For more information please visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org.