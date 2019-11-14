2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees announced

The 32 player nominees for the sixth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community -- Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler -- will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, Dec. 13.

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Past recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award:

» 2018: Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

» 2017: Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers

» 2016: Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

» 2015: Charles Woodson, CB, Oakland Raiders

» 2014: Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

The winner, selected by the vote of the players, will be announced during the nationally televised NFL Honors show on Saturday, February 1 on FOX, the night before Super Bowl LIV. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice. He will also receive a trophy that represents the important role that sportsmanship plays in the game and how NFL players that demonstrate integrity and honor on the field serve as role models for players at all levels.

2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominees

» Arizona Cardinals C A.Q. Shipley

» Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones

» Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

» Buffalo Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander

» Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

» Chicago Bears DB Kyle Fuller

» Cincinnati Bengals DE Sam Hubbard

» Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

» Dallas Cowboys CB Byron Jones

» Denver Broncos LB Von Miller

» Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

» Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams

» Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

» Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

» Jacksonville Jaguars DL Calais Campbell

» Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

» Los Angeles Chargers LB Thomas Davis Sr.

» Los Angeles Rams S Eric Weddle

» Miami Dolphins C Daniel Kilgore

» Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter

» New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater

» New Orleans Saints T Terron Armstead

» New York Giants DL Dalvin Tomlinson

» New York Jets DL Steve McLendon

» Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr

» Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz

» Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner

» San Francisco 49ers T Joe Staley

» Seattle Seahawks LB K.J. Wright

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

» Tennessee Titans C Ben Jones

» Washington Redskins RB Adrian Peterson