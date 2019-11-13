49ers TE George Kittle likely out for Cardinals game

Knee and ankle ailments kept George Kittle from the 49ers' Monday night showdown with the Seahawks and they will likely keep him from playing against the Cardinals on Sunday.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told the Arizona media on Monday following practice that Kittle will not play against Arizona. However, not long after Shanahan delivered his message, the 49ers clarified that Kittle was not officially ruled out. The intended message to the media was meant to be that the 49ers would have to prepare for Sunday's game as if Kittle would not play because had has not practiced this week or the last.

It could be the second straight missed game for the standout tight end, who didn't miss a game during a stellar 2018 campaign that saw him collect his first Pro Bowl bid in his second year playing.

Kittle's 1,377 yards were an NFL record for a tight end.

This season, Kittle has 46 receptions for 541 yards. His last game played was a 28-25 win over the Cardinals in which he had six receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Coming off its first setback of the season against Seattle, San Francisco (8-1) will likley be forced to deal with an injury setback for a second consecutive week.