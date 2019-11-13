Week 11 Fantasy Trade Calls: Chubb, Jones worth buys

This week's edition of Trade Calls focuses on players that fantasy managers should prioritize as the playoffs come into view and those losing fantasy relevance.

Trade for:

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: Going back to the offseason, many fantasy managers wondered and worried how the eventual return of Kareem Hunt from an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy would affect Nick Chubb's workload. Chubb has put together an impressive season, something few others on the Browns can claim. The productivity isn't going anywhere, but some panicky Chubb owner might deal him thinking his market will soon crater. Take advantage of that dynamic if you can.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns: The Browns' inability to exploit Odell Beckham has made headlines all season, overshadowing the struggles of the team's other top wideout, Jarvis Landry. However, Landry has come around of late, receiving double-digit targets in three consecutive weeks and reaching the end zone twice since the start of November. For fantasy managers in PPR leagues in need of a reliable flex starter at a reasonable cost, Landry makes plenty of sense.

Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Buccaneers' backfield has given fantasy managers little to smile about this year. Even so, Ronald Jones might have carved himself out a role as a pass-catching running back and could have value in PPR leagues. Jones nearly doubled his target total last week and caught every one, totaling eight receptions for 77 yards. Don't expect Jones to carry your team into the fantasy playoffs, but he could give teams a boost over the next few weeks at a reasonable cost.

Trade away:

David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Kenyan Drake appeared in this section last week and promptly delivered just 41 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches and failed to reach the end zone. That would normally count as a positive development for those with David Johnson on their fantasy team, but Drake's presence seems to complicate the situation. The Cardinals benched Johnson after a fumble in the third quarter, something they might not have done if Drake remained in Miami. Between that and Johnson's ankle injury, the rest of the season doesn't seem too promising.

LeSean McCoy, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: Last week, Damien Williams took his turn as the Chiefs running back you want to move. This week, LeSean McCoy takes his turn after winding up on the inactive list. The Chiefs appear unwilling to commit to one running back or the other, and with the fantasy playoffs on the line, you should take their lead and deal McCoy if you have him.

O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The long wait for O.J. Howard's first touchdown of the season finally ended Sunday when the former first-round pick hauled in a 10-yard pass from Jameis Winston for the go-ahead score. Howard finished the game with four catches on seven targets for 47 yards and the touchdown. He has only topped 50 yards once this season and has just 25 targets on the year, so he probably can't repeat last week's performance. If someone in your league needs a tight end, see what he or she will offer for Howard.

Trade-call hotline:

i have h henry and m. andrews. i had been wanting to trade one but now not sure which one. henry has a bye wk12 but i suppose i could keep both. thoughts on rest of season with those two?? â Jason R (@JasonTe20467011) November 11, 2019

As with most seasons, there are not enough quality tight ends to go around. Mark Andrews has played well this season and just delivered a two-touchdown performance against the Bengals, so his stock couldn't go much higher. That said, I would try to trade Hunter Henry. As you noted, he hits the bye after Monday's Mexico City showdown with the Chiefs and the Chargers don't play another home game until Dec. 15. Weird schedule quirks such as that can affect performance, so move Henry before that happens if you can get a useful player in return.

Trade away Mahomes for Brees. PPR League. Looking at the schedule, it looks like Brees has it easier and Chiefs bye week 12. â Steen Nielsen (@steenrolla) November 12, 2019

While the Chiefs draw some tough defensive matchups down the stretch, I don't think you should trade Patrick Mahomes for Drew Brees. Mahomes has produced against great defenses before, and he should come as close to 100 percent healthy as possible after Kansas City's bye week. Brees might do better in the short run, but his play fell off in December last three seasons. All things considering, you want Mahomes in those weeks.

10 person PPR. Should i accept this trade, I recieve alvin kamara and michael gallup but i would be giving away tyler lockett and james conner. â Jake Lafferty (@RealmzJake_) November 11, 2019

Tyler Lockett has put together a great season (ninth in average points in PPR, 12th in non-PPR). However, Alvin Kamara comes off the bye and should look much better given the extra rest for his injured ankle. You lose a little on the Michael Gallup-James Conner exchange, but not enough to nix the deal.

Have been offered kelce for waller. 10 team PPR. No 2nd TE on roster to cover Kelce bye week (horrible bye week for me). Already have tyreek hill on roster (also have Jacobs as well). Too good an offer to turn down? â Matt Overton (@m0vo) November 12, 2019

I think you pull the trigger on that offer. If Week 12 already looks like a rough week because of byes, you probably can't solve all your problems on the waiver wire. Travis Kelce has a much higher ceiling than Darren Waller and should come in handy when the fantasy playoffs arrive. Unless you think losing Week 12 will keep you out of the tournament, make the deal.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is a fantasy analyst for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH