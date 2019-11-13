News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Highlights
NFL 100
NFL 100
Scores
Super Bowl
Pro Bowl
Combine
Draft
Stats
Next Gen Stats
Ways to Watch
NFL Network
Photos
NFL Films
Game Pass
News Home
Injuries
Inactives
Transactions
CFB 24/7
Features
Podcasts
Voice Assistants
Next Gen Stats
News
Park N' Ride
Print
Published:
Nov. 13, 2019 at 05:58 p.m.
0
Likes |
0
Comments
Like
Friend(s) Email
Your Email
Send Email
More Columns >
Print
Headlines
Latest
Jets owner says Gase will be head coach in 2020
Texans claim former first-round pick Hargreaves
Conner to return to action for Steelers vs. Browns
Rank: Bears have better shot at playoffs than Rams
Injuries: Falcons TE Hooper suffered MCL sprain
MJD: 3 teams that don't yet have their 2020 RB1s
Blue-ribbon panel for NFL All-Time Team revealed
Frelund: The truth about Minkah's Steeler rebirth
Power Rankings: How high do the Seahawks fly?
More News >
Videos
0
/
0
More Videos >
Photos
0
/
0
More Photos >
NFL Shop
0
/
0
More Gear >
Spotlight
16 for '16: The best of what college football has to offer
Building the perfect quarterback
Most vulnerable division champs
Draft class power rankings
10 CFB teams for a 'Hard Knocks'-style show
Luv ya Blue
NFL epilogue to epic college football moments
The Ohio River Offense
Get fit like your favorite players
'Varsity Blues' oral history