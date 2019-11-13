Texans claim former 1st-round pick Vernon Hargreaves

Vernon Hargreaves' time spent unemployed was brief and, likely to his satisfaction, he's now headed to a contending team.

The former first-round pick of the Buccaneers is off to Houston, where he's been claimed by the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The team later announced the transaction.

Tampa Bay cut Hargreaves earlier this week after he was benched mid-game Sunday due to a lack of hustle. In his three-plus-season career, he's recorded just two interceptions, though one of those came this season.

With coach Bill O'Brien acting as de facto head of player personnel, the Texans have not been shy about adding talent that has been sent away by other teams. Hargreaves joins a Texans defense that has collected plenty of castoffs in its defensive backfield alone. He'll find in Houston a fellow former first-rounder in Gareon Conley, who was traded to the Texans by the Oakland Raiders earlier this season, and another former first-rounder in cornerback Bradley Roby, who signed with the Texans in the offseason.

Currently holding a one-game lead in a tightly packed AFC South, Houston rightfully wants all of the talent it can get for the stretch run to the postseason. If motivated, Hargreaves can almost instantly help Houston's defense as the Texans look to hold off the rest of the division.