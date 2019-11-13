DDFP: Week 11 Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined on the Stage 5 set alongside Matt "Money" Smith before the Week 11 games! The guys first joke about why businesses even have "casual Fridays" (2:45) and recap the Chargers loss to the Raiders (11:35). Next up, they dive into Zaxby's Fresh Takes and debates which New York team would they rather take over the Giants or the Jets (15:58)? Then, Money and Shek continue helping Eddie Spaghetti with his mock WFAN tryout (28:50). Finally, after a Use Your Noodle trivia session (33:32) they round out the show with their Red Challenge Flag picks for Week 11 (45:38).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: