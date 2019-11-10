Neil Reynolds Week 11 Power Rankings

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds returns with his 'Pre-Week 11 Power Rankings'. Watch Neil every Sunday LIVE on Sky Sports at 6pm.

Baltimore Ravens

The Lamar Jackson-inspired running game is an unstoppable force and the defense is opportunistic, as evidenced by five touchdowns on the year. Baltimore has earned top spot but tough tests are coming, starting Sunday against Houston.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers played relatively badly and were missing key players and still almost won on Monday night. But that was hardly a stellar display at quarterback from Jimmy Garoppolo was it?

New England Patriots

The Pats lead the NFL with 27 takeaways and a turnover differential of +17 but there are some causes for concern. The D got run on badly by the Ravens and Tom Brady still looks out of sorts.

Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson will rightly get most of the attention and headlines after another MVP display on Monday night. But how good was Jadeveon Clowney on defense? He simply could not be blocked.

New Orleans Saints

The worrying aspect of Sunday's home loss to Atlanta was the fact that New Orleans was held without a touchdown for the third time this season. That is definitely an eye-catching statistic.

Green Bay Packers

The 'other' Aaron got the job done against Carolina and use of running backs has become a key in Green Bay. The Packers' rushers have eight receiving touchdowns this year - most in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs

Forget all that amusing chatter about how Matt Moore can beat the Vikings and Patrick Mahomes loses to the Titans. Let's focus on what matters here - teams run through the KC D like a hot knife through already-melted butter.

Minnesota Vikings

It was a good team win for the Vikings on the road in Dallas. Kirk Cousins will hear all the 'you finally beat a good team away from home' talk but it took everyone to get the job done Sunday night.

Houston Texans

The Texans are coming off a bye and now we get to see a potentially-great matchup on Sunday between Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson. It could be a long day for both defenses.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers defense has taken the ball away from the opposition at least twice in eight straight games. Minkah Fitzpatrick is a young man revitalised when being used the correct way.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys could not run the ball a lick against the Vikings and that has to be a concern given that the cash is tied up in Ezekiel Elliott and not QB Dak Prescott, who appears to be heading towards being franchise tagged.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are coming off a bye and now take on New England in a Super Bowl 52 re-match with one notable difference - Carson Wentz plays at QB. Philly are 10-10 with Wentz at the helm since that title win.

Oakland Raiders

A case could be made for this team being higher in the rankings and I like where the Silver and Black are heading. The fixing of a woeful offensive line has had the greatest impact on Jon Gruden's side.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams could not score an offensive touchdown in 15 possessions on Sunday against the Steelers. Jared Goff continues to mis-fire and handing him $110 million guaranteed appears to be a mistake.

Carolina Panthers

I like the spirit of the Panthers and I think that keeps them in the playoff hunt until the very end. They fought Green Bay toe to toe on Sunday and that game was a good learning experience for Kyle Allen.

Indianapolis Colts

It saddens me to say this given what a legend he has been and what a nice guy he is, but Adam Vinatieri needs to offer up his retirement again. And this time, the Colts have to accept. They play too many close games to have a kicker who has missed six extra points on the roster.

Buffalo Bills

There is just not enough offense in this squad at the moment and the defense is beginning to bend just a little too much. Running the ball against Buffalo's D has become easier in recent weeks.

Tennessee Titans

It must be something in the water down in Miami. Minkah Fitzpatrick gets out and turns into an All-Pro and Ryan Tannehill is getting the job done at QB in Tennessee. Plus, he knows how to hand the ball to powerhouse rusher Derrick Henry.

Chicago Bears

Don't be fooled by a 20-point outing against Detroit's 31st-ranked defense. The Bears took nearly an entire half before crossing midfield and I think this unit struggles more than it succeeds the rest of the way.

Los Angeles Chargers

We often talk about the Chargers faltering down the stretch and letting Philip Rivers down. Well, here's a new and worrying development - Rivers let his team down with some terrible play in Oakland in Week 10.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags are coming off their bye and while the benching was somewhat harsh on Gardner Minshew, we now get to see what Nick Foles can bring to this team in the long-term. And if it fails, Minshew appears to be a viable alternative.

Detroit Lions

The only thing keeping the Lions remotely competitive was Matthew Stafford and his connection with his wide receivers. Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay were still decent last week, but Stafford is a huge loss.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are frustrating, the Bucs are a little rough around the edges and the Bucs are not going to be in the playoff race the rest of the way. But at least the Bucs are fun to watch, for good and bad reasons.

Cleveland Browns

As Baker Mayfield was hopping up and down the sideline after beating Buffalo last week I couldn't help but think, 'If Stephen Hauschka makes his late field goal, all your problems remain the same. A hooked field goal changes very little.'

Arizona Cardinals

It was fun to get an extended look at Kyler Murray on Sky Sports last weekend and I like where he is heading. The Cards are a long way from being playoff-ready, but I think they have their QB in place.

Denver Broncos

Broncos' bye week last weekend. Broncos' bye bye season for the remainder of 2019.

Atlanta Falcons

I heard during their bye week how much Falcons players loved Dan Quinn and wanted to play hard for him. They fought for their head coach's job on Sunday, for sure, and dominated New Orleans.

Miami Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick has well and truly kyboshed the 'Tank for Tua' plan and he is laughing at Miami's management behind his bushier-than-ever beard. Miami are not done yet and could end up with five wins.

New York Jets

The schedule makers have given under-fire head coach Adam Gase a reprieve. Last week, the Jets saw off the Giants in a 'get right' game and they have a shot at another against Washington on Sunday.

New York Giants

Daniel Jones needs to carry a football around during New York's bye week and not let anyone take it from him. The rookie has committed 17 turnovers this season - second-most in the league and he didn't start at the beginning of the year.

Washington Redskins

Dwayne Haskins is the quarterback in Washington the rest of the way. And if he doesn't know the playbook by now - he has been with the team since the end of April - then he deserves to struggle and get exposed at the NFL level.

Cincinnati Bengals

Serious question... who in their right mind is going to Bengals' home games in December? This team ranks 29th in scoring and dead last in total and rushing yards allowed. What a depressing scene it is going to be in Cincinnati the rest of the way.