James Conner off injury report, will play vs. Browns

James Conner will be back in action Thursday night.

The Steelers running back, who has not played since exiting Pittsburgh's Monday night win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 with a shoulder injury, is off the injury report entirely.

In Conner's absence, the Steelers have rushed for just 66 yards per game in their last two contests, both wins by slim margins over the Colts and Rams. With Conner back, Pittsburgh's offense should be taken much more seriously, especially in an important Thursday night meeting between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Historically, Conner has thrived against the Browns, racking up 281 yards and four touchdowns in two games against Cleveland last season. Thursday night will be 2019's first meeting between the two.

Cleveland, meanwhile, will be without veteran edge rusher Olivier Vernon (knee) and safety Eric Murray (knee), while tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) and tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) are questionable. Pittsburgh won't have receiver Ryan Switzer (back), running back Benny Snell (knee) and fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee), who have all been ruled out.