NCAA rules Ohio State's Chase Young to miss 1 more game

The brief, but much highly debated saga surrounding Chase Young is over.

The NCAA concluded its review Wednesday of Ohio State's reinstatement request for the standout defensive end and determined Young should be withheld from one additional game before he is eligible to return. Young missed Ohio State's victory over Maryland last week and will sit out of this weekend's contest against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Young's exclusion from the win over Maryland was self-imposed by Ohio State after it reported and opened an investigation, from which it concluded a request for immediate reinstatement was the proper response. The NCAA took it one step further, banning Young for one more game before officially closing the book on this incident.

"I want to thank and express my sincere gratitude to university staff members who worked so diligently and expertly to learn and understand the facts, and then to report these facts to the NCAA as part of our request to have Chase reinstated," Gene Smith, Ohio State senior vice president and athletics director, said in a statement released by the university. "This is the example of the culture of compliance we have at Ohio State.

"I also want to commend Chase Young and let him know how proud we are of him. He took responsibility for his actions, cooperated throughout the process and understood and accepted that there would be consequences. He's a team captain and a leader and most importantly, a Buckeye. He wanted nothing more than an opportunity to play again and we're pleased that heâll get that chance."

Excited to be back on the field next week! Thank you Buckeye Nation for all the love and support. Iâm blessed to be a part of this team, this university, and this community. Lots of love to my family. God Bless and Go Bucks! â CY2 (@youngchase907) November 13, 2019

Whether it was an incident or not is left to debate. Young said in his announcement last week that he took out a loan from a family friend, which he then repaid in full. The revelation of this paid personal loan was enough to sound the alarm bells in Columbus, prompting the investigation and temporary ban.

It will soon be water under the bridge and likely forgotten completely by the time we enter the pre-draft process. Young is expected to be seriously considered for the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft should he forego the rest of his college eligibility.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is currently sitting in the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, sliding back one place as a result of LSU's win over Alabama last week. With a big game coming against Penn State next week, they'll be ecstatic to welcome Young back into the fold.