Injuries: Falcons TE Austin Hooper suffered MCL sprain

A new week has brought us a new reason for Le'Veon Bell's appearance on the injury report.

After a knee injury scare that required an MRI but ultimately proved to be little of anything, Bell was again sidelined Wednesday. The reason this time: illness.

The weather shifted in the midwest and along the east coast this week thanks to an arctic front that delivered snow to much of the region. It's that time of year for many to get the sniffles and start bundling up before going outside. Bell might be wise to add a layer or two before practice.

Bell is mired in his worst professional season of his career, averaging just 3.1 rushing yards per carry on 143 attempts while running behind a maligned Jets offensive line. He's also had to attempt to make plays while lining up alongside backup quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk before Sam Darnold returned from mononucleosis.

Bell's best game in the last month came in a loss to Miami, but his Jets are jovial this week after winning taking down the cross-town rival Giants. We'll see if he can rebound in time for Sunday.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league:

» Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is expected to be out about a month with an MCL sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Coach Dan Quinn said it would be a "long shot" for running back Devonta Freeman (foot) to play on Sunday.

» Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters had an arthroscopic procedure to clean up his knee and will practice Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson said. Receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle) is day-to-day, Pederson added.

» Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross (shoulder) has been cleared to return to practice and is eligible to officially return from injured reserve in Week 14. Ross has not played since Cincinnati's Week 4 loss to Pittsburgh.

» Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says he doesn't anticipate wide receiver Amari Cooper (knee/ankle) doing much in practice today. Guard Zack Martin (back/ankle), tackle La'el Collins (knee) are still working through issues, Garrett added. Also, guard Connor Williams underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday.

» Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said cornerback Patrick Peterson is day-to-day with calf injury. Kingsbury is unsure if Peterson will practice today.

» Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who missed last Sunday's game with a knee injury, is expected to fully practice today and is in line to start in Week 11 barring setbacks.

Wide receiver Devin Funchess will return to practice today, per Reich. Funchess was placed on injured reserve after suffering a clavicle injury in Week 1.

» Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) is not practicing today and is considered day-to-day, coach Zac Taylor said.

» Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia said offensive tackle Rick Wagner and running back Ty Johnson are in the concussion protocol. Safety Tracy Walker (knee) and defensive ends Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) and Romeo Okwara (groin) will not participate in practice today, Patricia added.

» Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (illness) and linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ribs) are questionable for Thursday night's game against the Browns. Receivier Ryan Switzer (back), running back Benny Snell Jr. (knee) and fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) have been ruled out.

» Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) and defensive back Eric Murray (knee) will not play against the Steelers. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) are both listed as questionable.