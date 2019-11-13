Brissett: Reich sat me 'to protect myself from myself'

Jacoby Brissett ultimately was held out from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins after the coaching staff determined the QB would only be able to play at 80 percent due to a knee injury.

Brissett didn't love the decision but had faith in coach Frank Reich to do what's best for the team and himself.

"I felt like I was getting better each day," Brissett said Tuesday, via the Indy Star. "It was a coach's decision. He made the decision that he thought was best for myself and for the team. It's his job, I guess, to protect myself from myself."

The Colts hoped all week that Brissett could start, before downgrading him to out on Saturday. Brian Hoyer got the start and struggled mightily as Indy fell to the one-win Dolphins at home.

Reich has already said Brissett would be the starter Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars if he gets in a full practice Wednesday. Brissett added he's "four days better" than he was last week.

"You don't always know," offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. "You don't know until later in the week and, obviously, Jacoby's our starting quarterback. If there's a chance to play him, we want to play him."

Wednesday's practice and his status through the rest of the week will give us a better indication of Brissett's availability for Sunday's divisional tilt. After last week's disastrous home loss, the Colts (5-4) need their starter back and at his best for a pivotal run if they're going to reclaim a playoff spot.