Niners' Kyle Shanahan disappointed in Dante Pettis

Patience seems to be running thin for San Francisco 49ers second-year receiver Dante Pettis.

Coming off his latest disappointing outing in Monday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks -- in which the wideout had zero catches on three targets, including a big overtime drop -- coach Kyle Shanahan expressed frustration with Pettis' play.

"He's had a number of opportunities," Shanahan said Tuesday, via The Athletic. "And I'm one of the guys who believe in him the most. That's why he's here. He's had his opportunities. The more he doesn't take advantage of his opportunities, the less opportunities he gets."

Pettis played 30 snaps in Monday's loss, per Next Gen Stats, and was relied on more after Emmanuel Sanders exited with an injury. The drop was particularly maddening for Shanahan, who dialed up three passes in overtime, all of which fell incomplete setting up Russell Wilson with one more shot to win the game.

Shanahan was the impetus behind the 49ers trading up in the second round last year to snag Pettis in the 2018 NFL Draft. The faith in the Washington product seemed to pay off with a big final five-game stretch in which the wideout compiled 359 yards and four touchdown grabs.

The momentum of that rookie campaign hasn't carried over to Year 2. Despite playing in all nine Niners games, including four starts, Pettis has just 11 catches for 109 yards and two TDs. Pettis' most active game was a four-catch, 20-yard, TD outing versus the Steelers.

The 24-year-old doesn't have a single tilt with more than 45 yards, and he has three games in which he's put a goose egg in the catch column. Pettis has played 295 offensive snaps, per Next Gen Stats. Eleven catches on 295 snaps comes out to one catch every 27 plays. That's the definition of inefficient.

"I don't think he (took advantage) of them," Shanahan said of Pettis' opportunities. "We'll see how this week goes. Dante has the ability. But we're waiting for him to pick it up and have the consistency and take advantage of some of these opportunities he's gotten."

Depending on the severity of Sanders injury, the 49ers might have no choice but to keep giving Pettis and Kendrick Bourne, who was also a drop-machine Monday night, more run. The fraying rope, however, seems to be shortening by the snap.