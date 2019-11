A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recaps the crazy OT match between the now defeated (spoiler alert) 49ers and Seahawks (7:01). The heroes take a look back at the "Hot Butt" index while reflecting on the trending topic #AndThenIWasfired with personal stories of when they have been fired themselves (26:03). We recap the show with a preview of the TNF game between Pittsburgh and Cleveland (57:33).

