Jamal Adams, Jadeveon Clowney among Players of the Week

Week 10's Players of the Week feature two defenders with uncertain future, two Offensive Player of the Year candidates and two young placekickers. Some, like the special teamers, are first-timers; others are repeat winners; and one is a three-time honoree ... this season.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dynamic performance in Gang Green's 34-27 win over the crosstown rival New York Giants. Adams was everywhere on the field, recording nine tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass defensed and a 25-yard scoop-and-score, his second defensive touchdown of the season. Adams became just the sixth player since 2000 to log two sacks, two FFs and a TD in one game. This is the first Player of the Week honor of Adams' three-year career.

Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week following a unstoppable performance on "Monday Night Football." Clowney recorded a season-high five QB hits, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble-recovery touchdown in Seattle's 27-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers. This is Clowney's second Defensive Player of the Week honor, and his first as a Seahawk.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week ... again. Jackson took home his second consecutive honor, and his third of the season, for his play in Baltimore's 49-13 blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson completed 88.2 percent of his attempts for 223 yards, three TDs and a perfect 158.3 rating. The second-year QB became just the second QB to record a perfect passer rating twice in a season (Ben Roethlisberger, 2007). Jackson also added 65 rushing yards and a career-long 47-yard TD run for his troubles.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after running over the Dallas Cowboys in a 28-24 win. Cook racked up 183 yards from scrimmage (97 on the ground, 86 through the air) and scored one rushing TD. This is the second career OPOW honor for Cook, who currently leads the league in carries (203), touches (243), rushing yards (991) and yards from scrimmage (1,415).

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his contributions in Miami's 16-12 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Sanders knocked home all three of his field-goal attempts (47 yards, 48, 48) and an extra point attempt. He was responsible for 10 of Miami's 16 points in the Fins' second win of the season. This is the first Player of the Week honor for Sanders, who made the All-Rookie Team in 2018.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his perfect afternoon in an upset 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints. In his first game with the Falcons, Koo hit four field goals and two extra points without a single miss. Koo was responsible for more than half (14) of Atlanta's points. This is the first honor of any kind for the third-year kicker in the NFL.