NFL flexes Packers-49ers Week 12 game to 'SNF'

As we rapidly approach the home stretch of the 2019 season, the NFL has announced a few shake-ups to the Week 12 docket.

Eight teams will now have to adjust accordingly to the flex-schedule changes made to their games set to take place a little under two weeks from now (all times ET).

Originally slated for a 4:25 p.m. start, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will now travel to face Jimmy Garoppolo, Richard Sherman and the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday night primetime matchup at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. The Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots will now occupy that FOX time slot.

With the 49ers-Packers being flexed into Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks will now face the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. on FOX.

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints will still play out the latest chapter of their division rivalry at 1 p.m., but that game will now be on CBS, while the Cleveland Browns' 1 p.m. game against the Miami Dolphins will take place on FOX.