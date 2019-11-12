NFL announces Week 16 Saturday triple-header

The NFL has finalized a Week 16 Saturday triple-header, and it's quite a doozy.

In the penultimate week of the 2019 NFL regular season, NFL Network will play host to three games on Saturday, Dec. 21. They are as follows (all times ET):

Houston Texans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m.

Before the season, the NFL set aside five games in Week 16 to be potentially flexed to the NFL Network's Saturday triple-header.

The two games that will remain on Sunday are Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m., CBS) and Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., CBS).

The back-to-back-to-back games feature two intra-divisional matchups, could feature five potential playoff teams and will have have major playoff implications. In Bills-Pats, Part I, New England barely won, 16-10, in Buffalo in a Week 4 matchup of undefeateds. San Francisco throttled Los Angeles, 20-6 in their first meeting in Week 6. Houston has not played Tampa Bay since 2015.