NFL arranges workout for Colin Kaepernick in Atlanta

The NFL has arranged a private workout for Colin Kaepernick this Saturday in Atlanta that all 32 teams are welcome to attend, according to a memo obtained Tuesday by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Kaepernick's workout will include on-field work and an interview. Video of the workout and interview will be made available to all 32 teams, as well.

Several teams have inquired to Kaepernick's readiness to play football, and Kaepernick and his representatives have expressed his desire to return to the NFL. The league has discussed possible steps with Kaepernick's camp, which emphasized that he is ready to work out for and be interviewed by NFL teams.

NFL Network's Steve Wyche reports, per league sources, that Kaepernick's workout will be run by scouting combine personnel and former NFL coaches. Any teams on hand can also hold interviews with Kaepernick, per Wyche.

Kaepernick, who last played for an NFL team in 2016, filed a grievance through the NFLPA against the league on Oct. 16, 2017. The grievance between Kaepernick and Eric Reid against the NFL was resolved in February. Specific terms, including finances, of the settlement were not released given the confines of the agreement.