Edelman says Patriots need to 'start fast' in Week 11

As of Monday night, there are no more undefeated teams in the NFL.

But, about a week ago, the New England Patriots were one of the two remaining unbeaten teams who had aspirations of ending the season without a blemish on their record. Of course, that didn't happen as they lost to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on "Sunday Night Football."

Coming off a bye week with a road trip to Philadelphia on the horizon, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who had 10 receptions for 89 yards in that game, spoke with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on the most recent edition of the RapSheet + Friends Podcast about what the loss taught the team as they prepare to take on the Eagles in Week 11.

"You got to play the game the way you go into the game trying to play it," Edelman told Rapoport. "With a team like Baltimore, you can't get behind because they're so dynamic at keeping the ball away from you. So, starting fast, getting back on that program, being able to come out and start fast and get a rhythm established. A lot of this week was more of self-scout and we're just kind of working on us, on all the things that we have to do better."

Three straight Ravens scoring drives put the Pats behind 17 points early and, although they cut the deficit to four going into halftime, they would go on to lose by that exact margin. Both teams put together 65 offensive plays but Baltimore's time of possession -- 37:01 to the Pats' 22:59 -- told a much different story.

Two weeks after facing the most potent first-half scoring offense in the league, the Patriots will face an Eagles offense that averages 11.7 points in the first 30 minutes, giving them a great chance to see if the lessons Edelman spoke on actually stuck.