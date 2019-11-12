Roundup: Bengals release veteran LB Preston Brown

Preston Brown's time in Cincinnati has surprisingly come to an abrupt end.

The Bengals announced Tuesday they have waived the veteran linebacker.

Brown came over to Cincinnati on a one-year deal in 2018 after spending his first four seasons in Buffalo and appeared in seven games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. The Bengals retained Brown via a new, three-year contract signed in the offseason, and he appeared in all nine of Cincinnati's games in 2019.

Perhaps the writing was on the wall, though. Brown didn't start in Sunday's thrashing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, which dropped the Bengals to 0-9 on the year. Rookie Germaine Pratt, a 2019 third-round pick out of N.C. State, played in Brown's place.

With Cincinnati clearly looking toward football played well after 2019, cutting ties with the veteran makes sense as the franchise aims to better understand what it has in its younger players.

Here's other news around the NFL that we're tracking on Tuesday:

» The status of Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) is still uncertain, per coach Freddie Kitchens, who also said he did not think safety Eric Murray (knee) would be available for Thursday's game against the Steelers.

» The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III after less than four seasons with the team. The former first-round pick was benched Sunday by coach Bruce Arians for a lack of hustle, which ultimately served as a precursor for Tuesday's move.