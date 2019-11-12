Lockett (leg) taken to hospital for severe swelling

The Seattle Seahawks exited Santa Clara, California as the first triumphant visitor of 2019, but it did come at a cost.

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering a lower leg contusion that caused severe swelling, coach Pete Carroll said after Seattle's 27-24 overtime win.

Lockett fielded the final kick in regulation and downed it, but was not in attendance for the lengthy overtime period, as his leg injury had become serious enough to require additional medical attention.

"Well, I think there's a lot of swelling. The contusion caused a lot of swelling right away and they've got stuff," Carroll said. "There's concerns about that. So, we just got to take care of him and we're ahead of it, so we should be in good shape but sorry to see him. You could tell without having 'No-E' (Lockett) out there we looked different and we need him back."

A contusion can often be mistaken for different injuries, but it isn't too common to see the player affected taken to the hospital so quickly. The fear Monday night was that Lockett might be dealing with compartment syndrome, which can cause rapid, acute swelling and require emergency surgery if serious enough.

When Carroll last spoke with reporters, it sounded as if such an operation might still be possible, saying an overnight stay for Lockett was what the Seahawks staff was "considering right now, yes." It was very apparent that Carroll was concerned for his standout receiver's health, but also was working with limited information, delivering essentially nothing when asked if such an injury could keep Lockett out beyond Seattle's upcoming bye.

"I don't know that," he said. "I wouldn't think so but I don't know that. It didn't sound like it. They've got to check it all out. What do I know?"

We'll stay tuned for the latest updates on Lockett's condition.