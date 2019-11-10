Vote Jamie Gillan AKA the Scottish Hammer to the Pro Bowl

Vote for the Hammer!

Very much in keeping with the theme of the time, your vote is needed!

Voting for the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl has opened and you can help send our very own Jamie Gillan to the all-star game in Orlando, Florida. And it would be a deserved honour for Cleveland's rookie punter because 'The Scottish Hammer' is among the league leaders as we move into the season's stretch run.

Gillan has punted 38 times for the Browns this season and ranks seventh in the league with an average of 46.7 yards per kick. And the native of Inverness has helped Cleveland win the field position battle by landing 19 of his punts inside the 20-yard line, ranking him fourth in the NFL.

Gillan has also displayed tremendous leg strength in his short period of time in the NFL. He unleashed a 74-yard punt against Indianapolis in the preseason and his longest in regular season play was an impressive 71-yard effort against San Francisco in Week 5. That was also a game in which four of Gillan's punts were downed inside the 20.

The honours are already trickling in for 'The Scottish Hammer' as he was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 2 and was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September after downing 11 punts inside the 20 and restricting opponents to just 19 total return yards.

You can help add to those honours by sending Gillan to the Pro Bowl.

To vote for Jamie visit NFL.com/ProBowlVote.