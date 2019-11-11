Josh Gordon set to make Seahawks debut vs. 49ers

Ten days after being claimed off waivers, Josh Gordon is ready to make his Seattle Seahawks debut.

The team announced Monday afternoon that Gordon is active for the highly anticipated showdown against the undefeated 49ers on "Monday Night Football." The young wideout was released by the Patriots on October 31; he contributed 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown in six appearances with the Pats this season.

Gordon's athleticism and unique skillset should mix well with a very talented receiving corps that already includes Tyler Lockett and rookie D.K. Metcalf, giving quarterback Russell Wilson another tantalizing option to target.

The Seahawks also announced the following inactives for 'MNF': WR John Ursua, WR Jaron Brown, running back C.J. Prosise, cornerback Akeem King, safety Lano Hill, guard Phil Haynes and defensive end L.J. Collier.