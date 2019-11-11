DDFP: Rams-Steelers recap with Maurice Jones-Drew!

Dave Dameshek is joined by our old pal Maurice Jones-Drew on the Stage 5 set! The duo hit a number of topics including the Chiefs' flaws (4:55), the scariest AFC South team (6:00), the NFC being top heavy (8:33), Aaron Donald's return to Pittsburgh (10:10), the struggles of Jared Goff & Todd Gurley (15:08) and finally where Lamar Jackson should've been drafted in 2018 (30:30). After MJD leaves, Eddie Spaghetti and Shek kibitz about the food block and the college football playoff picture (40:43).

