49ers' George Kittle inactive for 'MNF' vs. Seahawks

After days of speculation, it has been confirmed: George Kittle will not suit up on "Monday Night Football."

The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday afternoon that their dominant tight end will miss the highly anticipated showdown against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee/ankle injury. The ailment initially landed Kittle on Saturday's injury report where he was listed as doubtful.

This is Kittle's first DNP of the season, and the second of his young career (Week 10, 2017 vs. Giants). Kittle, 26, has recorded 46 catches for 541 yards and two touchdowns in his eight appearances this season.

Earlier in the day, the writing appeared to be on the wall when the 49ers activated TE Garrett Celek from the physically unable to perform list. This will be Celek's first appearance of 2019.

The 49ers also announced the following inactives for 'MNF': Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, kicker Robbie Gould, running back Jeff Wilson, quarterback C.J. Beathard, offensive lineman Justin Skule and defensive lineman Jullian Taylor.