Who is the Week 10 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals The quarterback completed 27 of 44 attempts (61.4 percent) for 324 yards, 3 touchdowns and one interception for a 97.2 passer rating against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants The quarterback completed 26 of 40 attempts (65.0 percent) for 308 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions for a 121.7 passer rating against the New York Jets.

Darius Slayton, New York Giants The wide receiver had 10 receptions for 121 yards (12.1 avg.) and two touchdowns against the New York Jets.

Clelin Ferrell, Oakland Raiders The defensive end had eight tackles, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed in the Raiders' 26-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.