Voting underway for 2020 NFL Pro Bowl rosters

An awesome Pro Bowl starts with awesome players and starting today, fans may vote to send their favorites to the 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Voting is free and fans are encouraged to vote multiple times and as often as they would like to support their favorite players. For the third consecutive year, the voting window will run for four weeks, beginning today and concluding on Thursday, December 12. Voting is available online and on web-enabled mobile phones by going to NFL.com/ProBowlVote.

During the final two weeks of 2020 Pro Bowl voting -- November 28-December 12 -- fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

New this year -- once a fan casts their vote, they will have an opportunity to enter for a chance to win one of the following prizes:

» A pair of tickets for an NFL game during the 2020 season (5 pairs available)

» Matt Stafford signed football (4 available)

» Travis Kelce signed football (3 available)

» Le'Veon Bell signed football (2 available)

» Sam Darnold signed football (1 available)

The 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC and Disney XD -- the third time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks.

Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. Fans in attendance can watch and cheer on the Pro Bowl players as they enter the stadium on the Pro Bowl Red Carpet, bringing them closer than ever to the NFL's all-stars. Concession deals and "Kid Zone" activities will be available inside the stadium. Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy post-game fireworks to conclude the celebration.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each groupâs vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 14.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 17 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" at 8 p.m. ET. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.