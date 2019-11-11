Brandon Brooks signs 4-year, $56.2M extension

Brandon Brooks is the best guard in the NFL in 2019. He's about to get paid like it, too.

Brooks and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2024, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Brooks' extension is worth $56.2 million, including $30 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

It's money well spent for the Eagles, who are investing in an offensive lineman who has used his incredible athleticism and work ethic to overcome a torn Achilles suffered in January and cement his standing as the league's best at his position. His Pro Football Focus numbers support what is evident on film:

His PFF numbers back up his tape:



-No. 1 OL in run blocking (all positions)

-No. 3 OL in pass blocking (No. 1 guard)

-1.1% pressure percentage (No. 2 in NFL among all OL)

-99.4 pass blocking efficiency (No. 2 in NFL among all OL)

-4 QB pressures allowed all season â Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) November 11, 2019

While the Eagles have had to weather changes at two of their five starting positions -- temporarily replacing left tackle Jason Peters with talented rookie Andre Dillard due to injury, and inserting Isaac Seumalo full-time at left guard for his first full season -- Brooks has quietly been a reliable and constant force at right guard. When teamed with center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson, the trio make up an elite right side of an offensive line.

Philadelphia is rewarding Brooks accordingly, boosting his pay from a previous annual average of $8 million to $14.05 million. As recent years have proven, it's a wise investment.