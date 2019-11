NFL teams honor military service members on Veterans Day

Monday marked Veterans Day in the United States, a day for honoring the men and women who have served the country in the military. Teams throughout the NFL paid their respects to military veterans, and last week the league kicked off Salute to Service, the NFL's year-round effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families.

Salute to Service is highlighted in NFL games during Weeks 10-12 and in other special events around the league.

Below is a collection of tweets from teams across the NFL honoring veterans:

To all those who have courageously served, and those who are currently serving, our beautiful country, we thank and honor you. #VeteransDay #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/qZS6veVVtz — Arizona Cardinals ⋈ (@AZCardinals) November 11, 2019

A letter of thanks can go a long way. To all those who are serving or who have served our country, THANK YOU. #SaluteToService #FalconsHuddleFor100 pic.twitter.com/n9GlJ2xVjH — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 11, 2019

Thank you to all the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country. #VeteransDay �� #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/SwRxn3JGq2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 11, 2019

Today we honor and salute our nation's veterans. Thank you to all who have served and continue to serve our country.#VeteransDay | #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/pBXgcXcl8e — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 11, 2019

To all service personnel who give so much to our country, past and present.



Thank you. ���� #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/UaIjCMIcy1 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 11, 2019

Today and everyday, thank you to all the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve. ���� #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/1ZwUXOft9L — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2019