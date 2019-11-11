Power Rankings: Top 25 #DakDancesToAnything Memes

Dak Prescott might've had a cell phone when he left the Cowboys locker room on Sunday night.
When he returned, he probably had enough mentions to turn that device into a touchscreen floating in goop.
Such is life when you play for the league's most internet-melting team. It's been six days since the Cowboys embraced the Monday Night Football Cat. Now, its quarterback is a viral hit after a stretching routine that syncs perfectly with every soundtrack ever recorded.
#DakDancesToAnything trended nationwide. Hundreds of edits were posted. But these top 25 stood out in a sea of Dak Dances and deserve your immediate attention:
25. After Halloween, Dak says it's Christmas season.
Dak dancing to Mariah #DakDancestoAnything pic.twitter.com/NFpuPlpTpTâ Bryndon Minter (@Bryndon) November 11, 2019
24. Duckberg comes to Jerry's World.
ok @thecheckdown I had to do it. #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/w2pqmgIpeNâ Alicia Marie (@KC_Goddess29) November 11, 2019
23. Shoulder pads, chest, pants, cleats!
Wipe Me Down ï¿½ï¿½#DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/zuf5yidNE2â Dan Aburn (@Dan_Aburn) November 11, 2019
22. Blue are the feelings that live inside Dak.
Dak dances to Blue #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/cprI3naqNFâ Kevin Vu (@_kevinvu) November 11, 2019
21. When I dip, you dip, Dak dips.
Dak Prescott hip thrust to Freak Nasty's "Da Dip"pic.twitter.com/TY1FfWeiBxâ Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 11, 2019
20. There are a lot of layers to this one. Like an onion.
#DakDancesToAnything What are you doing in my swamp remix pic.twitter.com/Ke9FabraU5â Scott Koppenhaver (@ScottTKope) November 11, 2019
19. When the night falls, Dak's lonely heart calls.
I am dying at all of these ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/ttUaEtTvHVâ Carly Grenfell (@carlygren) November 11, 2019
18. More saving. More dancing. That's Home Depot.
Home Depot theme song #DakDancestoAnything pic.twitter.com/FFkwqxO85Sâ Michael Ritter (@MikeSteveRitter) November 11, 2019
17. Dak always remembers.
If you know, you know. #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/BX5S8xRBkKâ Bryce Gustafson (@brycegustafson) November 11, 2019
16. Nothing gets Dak loose quite like structured settlements.
Dak dances to the JG Wentworth commercial #DakDancestoAnything pic.twitter.com/RSjSNhczM5â Bryndon Minter (@Bryndon) November 11, 2019
15. You just got Dak Rolled.
Dak dancing to Never Gonna Give You Up#DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/xWK8o0K5VCâ Mike Civiello (@MikeyCiv) November 11, 2019
14. C'mon. This is too good.
Some of my finer work#DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/jmi99xHAUDâ Mikayla Barker (@mikaylabarker) November 11, 2019
13. And what a bachelorette party it was.
Dak at my Bachelorette party! #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/rI2bSilNqCâ Megan Gailey (@megangailey) November 11, 2019
12. This is mesmerizing.
Dak dances to Uzi in Bad n Boujee #DakDancestoAnything pic.twitter.com/vA6cLyp8cIâ Bryndon Minter (@Bryndon) November 11, 2019
11. Playlist provided by Russell Wilson.
Dak hits the 1-2 step ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/pfz7lHTOrjâ Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 11, 2019
10. YOU KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS.
#DakDancesToAnything The Conga pic.twitter.com/aiRaQZUpOLâ Giancarlo DiMascio (@gdimascio714) November 11, 2019
9. Dak doesn't panic in the pocket but he will Panic at the Disco.
Dak Panicking at the Disco #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/bszbCPNu2Lâ HUNTER WE!SS (@Hunter_weiss) November 11, 2019
8. No need to apologize.
I'm so sorry...#DakDancestoAnything pic.twitter.com/mDOazQWpBsâ Michael Murakami (@MichaelMurakami) November 11, 2019
7. Oh my.
Dak Dances to Britney #DakDancesToAnything @thecheckdown pic.twitter.com/Qs5J8zJmGJâ Ruth Wels (@ruth_wels) November 11, 2019
6. You know Spice had to bring that heat.
#WhatWasDakBumpin@dak #LaChona pic.twitter.com/lvtw3t9WwTâ ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) November 11, 2019
5. This is what the early 80's were in fact like.
Okay. This is my best work I think. #UptownGirl #DakDancesToAnything @thecheckdown pic.twitter.com/FNeHZRUmkDâ AJ Curry (@AJ_Curry) November 11, 2019
4. Wow.
me at my 8th grade dance #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/eAgLss1T1Câ C.J. Toledano (@CJToledano) November 11, 2019
3. The Super Bowl LIV crowd's going to lose it when Shakira brings Dak out.
the collab we never knew we needed @dak @shakira #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/peoi7iYPyjâ Matt Cummings (@itsmattcummings) November 11, 2019
2. DAK'S NAME IS IN THE SONG.
#dakdancestoanything pic.twitter.com/wCof0JmVfTâ kristen (@kristheten) November 11, 2019
1. Find a more perfect #DakDancesToAnything edit. I'll wait.
Dak dancing to Suavemente pic.twitter.com/UV0eEsc42iâ Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) November 11, 2019