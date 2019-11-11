Injuries: Falcons awaiting MRI on Devonta Freeman

The Atlanta Falcons finally broke through with some positive momentum Sunday thanks to their 26-9 win over the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints.

That momentum might slow a bit Monday.

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was initially diagnosed with a foot sprain Sunday but will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Freeman rushed 10 times for 38 yards in the win Sunday and caught three passes for 10 yards in a game that was dominated by Atlanta's surprising defensive effort. The Falcons' defense, which had recorded just seven sacks all season entering Sunday, sacked Drew Brees 6.5 times in the victory.

Despite Atlanta's lack of offensive output, Freeman is obviously extremely valuable to the team's plans and his status remains important. Should he make it through further examination without revelation of any serious injury, he'll be counted on to help keep the Falcons' newfound momentum going.

The Falcons are also looking at the potential of being without Austin Hooper. The tight end is undergoing an MRI on a knee injury suffered in Sunday's win and is expected to miss some time, with Monday's examination helping to determine just how long he'll be out.

Here is other news we're monitoring Monday:

» New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore suffered a hamstring strain and is week to week, per Rapoport.

» Eagles have again signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews. He played for Philadelphia in 2018 as well as the first three years of his career, catching 245 passes over those four seasons.

» Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he is comfortable with running back James Conner' (shoulder) and guard Ramon Foster' (concussion) availability for Thursday's game versus the Browns. He wasn't as optimistic about Rosie Nix (knee) and Benny Snell (knee).

Conner, who has missed the past two weeks, said Monday that, "I think I'll be good to go, but no guarantees," per NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.