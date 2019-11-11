Injuries: Devonta Freeman (foot) could miss 2 weeks

The Atlanta Falcons finally broke through with some positive momentum Sunday thanks to their 26-9 win over the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints.

That momentum might slow a bit Monday.

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman could be out about two weeks with a foot sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. It's relatively minor, though it's an injury that affects the toe more than the foot, Rapoport added.

Freeman rushed 10 times for 38 yards in the win Sunday and caught three passes for 10 yards in a game that was dominated by Atlanta's surprising defensive effort. The Falcons' defense, which had recorded just seven sacks all season entering Sunday, sacked Drew Brees 6.5 times in the victory.

Despite Atlanta's lack of offensive output, Freeman is obviously extremely valuable to the team's plans and his status remains important. He'll be counted on to help keep the Falcons' newfound momentum going.

The Falcons are also looking at the potential of being without Austin Hooper. An MRI revealed the tight end suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win and is expected to miss some time, Rapoport reported. He will have a second opinion to determine how long he'll be out, Rapoport added.

Here is other news we're monitoring Monday:

» New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore suffered a hamstring strain and is week to week, per Rapoport.

» Philadelphia Eagles have again signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews. He played for Philadelphia in 2018 as well as the first three years of his career, catching 245 passes over those four seasons.

» Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he is comfortable with running back James Conner (shoulder) and guard Ramon Foster (concussion) availability for Thursday's game versus the Browns. He wasn't as optimistic about Rosie Nix (knee) and Benny Snell (knee).

Conner, who has missed the past two weeks, said Monday that, "I think I'll be good to go, but no guarantees," per NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.

I asked James Conner how heâll know if heâs ready to play Thurs since there arenât physical practices in the short week, he told me heâll need full range of motion to be able to catch out of the backfield and strength to help in pass pro. Heâll test that in weight room this week â Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) November 11, 2019

» Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Martinas Rankin suffered a knee injury that is likely season-ending, Rapoport reports. Rankin will have an MRI today, but the belief is he suffered an injury to his patella, Rapoport adds. The Chiefs placed him on injured reserve later Monday.

» New York Jets guard Brian Winters dislocated his shoulder, coach Adam Gase announced. Winters' injury is most likely season ending and might require surgery. Tight end Chris Herndon will be out an extended period of time with a fractured rib, Gase said.

» The Oakland Raiders are working out former Lions and Seahawks defensive back Deshawn Shead, per Rapoport.

» The Carolina Panthers claimed former Bears running back Mike Davis off waivers.

» After clearing waivers, wide receiver Deon Cain is signing on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad again, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

» The Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie from the Titans' practice squad, Rapoport reported. In a corresponding move, Tampa Bay waived OL Nate Trewyn.

» The Dallas Cowboys might be without offensive tackle Connor Williams for an extended period as Williams will undergo a knee scope Tuesday.

» The San Francisco 49ers activated tight end Garrett Celek to the active roster from the physically unable to perform list ahead of Monday night's game against the Seahawks. It would seem to be fortuitous timing for San Francisco, as George Kittle is listed as doubtful because of an injured knee and ankle.