Kalu on blocked FG: I felt like I jumped it perfectly

Tennessee Titans special teamer Joshua Kalu wasn't offsides on Sunday's game-winning field-goal block. His perfect jump just made it appear that way.

Kalu timed the snap and swatted Harrison Butker's 52-yard field-goal attempt to preserve the Titans' 35-32 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I felt like I jumped it perfectly," Kalu said, via The Tennessean. "And even then I was just like, 'Please don't let me miss.' And I'm looking at the ball and I hit it with my left hand, and I guess the rest is history."

On the live broadcast it appeared Kalu might have jumped offsides, but senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron noted the ball moved before Kalu blasted across the line.

Al Riveron breaks down the final play in #KCvsTEN: pic.twitter.com/YcdAkvWL0T â NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 11, 2019

Teammates on the sidelines were astonished by Kalu's jump.

"I saw a replay of Kalu's get-off on that," quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. "He timed it up perfectly. You couldn't time it up any better. Just an amazing play by our guy there."

Kalu said he felt like he was getting closer and closer to a block on previous attempts.

"So I just went with my intuition. I just went," Kalu said. "It was either I block it or somebody blocks it, or it goes to overtime. And I was like, 'OK, I'm going to jump it. Whatever happens, we'll see what happens. We're going to ride with it.' And that's what I did. I'm not afraid to make big plays."

The block saved the Titans from potentially having to face Patrick Mahomes in overtime and kept Tennessee's waning playoff hopes alive at 5-5 with a bye week on tap.