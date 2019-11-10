Deion Sanders says he hasn't talked to FSU about HC job

Hall of Fame cornerback and NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders said Sunday night that he has not currently spoken to anyone from Florida State regarding their open head coaching position.

Florida State currently is in the midst of a coaching search after firing coach Willie Taggart less than two seasons atop the program. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Sanders had emerged as a candidate for the FSU head coaching job.

"I have not spoken to anyone from Florida State regarding this," Sanders said on his weekly NFL GameDay Prime show. "But let me assure you, I am 100 percent -- 100 percent -- desiring to coach at the next level. And I will."

Sanders starred at Florida State from 1986 through 1988 where he excelled at football, baseball and track. Sanders earning consensus All-American honors in '87 and '88 and the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back in '88. Sanders' No. 2 jersey was retired at Doak Campbell Stadium in 1995.

Sanders currently works as an analyst for NFL Network, where he hosts NFL GameDay Prime every Sunday night at 11:30 p.m. ET during the season.