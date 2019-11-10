Robert Quinn earns $800K-plus bonus with 7th sack

Robert Quinn made himself some bonus cash on Sunday night.

With a second-quarter takedown of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Dallas Cowboys defensive end recorded his seventh sack of the season, triggering a bonus of more than $800,000.

Quinn recorded his sixth-and-a-half sack last Monday night against the New York Giants, needing just a half-sack versus Minnesota to reach seven sacks. He surpassed that number on Minnesota's third drive when, on a third-and 5 on the MIN 25, he took down Cousins for a nine-yard loss.

Quinn joined Dallas via trade from Miami this March after which the defensive end agreed to a one-year restructured contract with the Cowboys worth $8 million. With Miami paying Quinn $1.1 million and the defensive end earning $8 million from Dallas, the $800,000-plus bonus he earned Sunday night puts him over $10 million, a number that was important to him, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

Quinn, who topped out at 6.5 sacks last season and has not reached double-digits in the statistic since 2014, is well on his way to a high sack total, and an expensive new deal, by season's end.