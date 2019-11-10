Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 10 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 10 Sunday:

» Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan exited Sunday's game against the Lions after suffering an elbow injury. NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported Trevathan left the locker room after the game with his left arm stabilized in a sling. He told her he's scheduled for an MRI tomorrow. "I've been through worse things," he said with a smile on his face.

» Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman did not return vs. the Saints due to a foot injury.

» New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder did not return after sustaining a concussion against the Jets. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins is being evaluated for a concussion.

» Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (left ankle) was ruled out vs. the Ravens.

» Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (concussion) and tackle Rick Wagner (concussion) did not return. Defensive tackles A'Shawn Robinson (thumb) and Kevin Strong (ribs) also went down with injuries vs. the Bears.

» Kansas City Chiefs tackle Martinas Rankin was ruled out with a knee injury. Tight end Blake Bell (ankle) did not return vs. the Titans.

» Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Michael Pierce suffered a foot injury vs. the Bengals.

» New Orleans Saints cornerback Marcus Lattimore suffered a thigh injury vs. the Falcons.