Injuries: Cowboys' Amari Cooper expected to play

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to play Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Listed as questionable on the injury report, Cooper is dealing with a bruised knee suffered in the Cowboys' win over the New York Giants on Monday night. An MRI this week showed that there is no structural damage.

In eight games this season, Cooper has 42 receptions for 701 yards and has caught six touchdowns passes.

Other news we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 10 games:

» Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn is not expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens, Rapoport reports. Listed as questionable with a concussion, Glenn is taking scout-team reps and is not at a point where he can be active, according to a source. It's unclear when or if it will happen.

» New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (knee, ankle) has already declared himself good to go on social media, and tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) is set to make his debut against the New York Giants, according to Rapoport.

» Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle/thigh) and safety Earl Thomas (knee) -- all listed as questionable -- are expected to play against the Bengals, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

» Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee) was declared out on Saturday and is considered week-to-week, a source tells Rapoport. The hope is he's back next week but nothing is certain and the team will be ready if backup Brady Hoyer has multiple starts.