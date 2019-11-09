Jets' Le'Veon Bell confirms he's good to go for Week 10

Although it seemed uncertain for a moment, Le'Veon Bell will remain entrenched as the No. 1 option in the New York Jets backfield.

After being deemed questionable on Friday with a sore knee/ankle, the star running back confirmed via his Instagram account that he plans to play in Week 10, a development the New York Giants would rather not have seen flash across their screens.

Bell had been limited all week in practice with the injury but Jets coach Adam Gase said Friday that Bell looked good to go for Sunday's Battle for New York. Now, the 27-year-old lead back has made sure to silence any speculation about his health and confirmed he's good to go.

In his one career game against the Giants in 2016, Bell ran for 118 yards on 29 carries, and recorded six receptions for 64 yards as a member of the Steelers.