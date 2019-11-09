Niners TE George Kittle doubtful for Monday night

Slowed by ankle and knee injuries, 49ers standout tight end George Kittle did not take to the practice field on Friday.

It's unlikely he'll take the playing field on Monday night, as San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told the media on Saturday that the tight end was doubtful.

Kittle didn't miss a game during a stellar 2018 season in which he earned his first Pro Bowl honor in his second year playing with 88 catches for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns.

Kittle's 1,377 yards were the most in NFL chronicle from a tight end and though he's behind that pace this season around, he's still producing as one of the very best in the game at his position.

With 46 receptions for 541 yards, Kittle is tied for fourth in catches and fourth in yards among tight ends.

San Francisco (8-0) is the only undefeated team left in the NFL landscape as it heads into a huge NFC West showdown with the rival Seahawks (7-2).