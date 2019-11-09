Roundup: Starting streak in jeopardy for Matthew Stafford

Against the Bears on Sunday, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to make his 137th consecutive start -- the second longest streak among active quarterbacks to Los Angeles' Philip Rivers.

However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports there is significant concern that streak could be snapped as Stafford, listed as questionable, is dealing with hip and back injuries.

Rapoport says it will be a game-time decision.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Saturday:

Sidelined since Week 7 against the Rams when he sustained a concussion, Ito Smith has not played since and now his season is officially done.

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Saturday that they have placed the running back on injured reserve.

In a corresponding move, Atlanta signed offensive lineman Sean Harlow to the active roster.

» The New York Giants announced they have signed offensive lineman Evan Brown off the practice squad and waived defensive lineman Olsen Pierre.

» The Tennessee Titans announced they have promoted wide receiver Cody Hollister to the active roster and waived offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie.

» Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness on a hit to Ben Watson's helmet, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

» Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was fined $28,075 for a hit, per Pelissero.

» Safety Andrew Sendejo, who is now with the Minnesota Vikings, was fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness while with the Philadelphia Eagles, per Pelissero.