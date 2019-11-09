Colts announce Jacoby Brissett (knee) out vs. Fins

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett won't be a game-time decision anymore.

The Colts announced Saturday that Brissett (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Brian Hoyer will get the start against Miami in the afternoon game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Brissett injured his knee in a Week 9 loss to the Steelers and Hoyer filled in.

On Friday, Colts coach Frank Reich said Brissett would be a game-time decision, but obviously the choice was made more than 24 hours ahead of schedule.

In a clear hint of the decision to come, just minutes before the team announced Brissett was out, Indianapolis announced it had promoted reserve quarterback Chad Kelly to the active roster along with wide receiver Marcus Johnson.

In corresponding moves, wide receiver Deon Cain and defensive tackle Kyle Peko were waived by the Colts and that cornerback Pierre Desir had also been downgraded to doubtful.

Since taking over as the Colts starter upon Andrew Luck's stunning retirement, Brissett has been terrific. He hits the bench with 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions and 1,649 yards passing.

The Colts (5-3) trail the Texans (6-3) by half a game in the standings and have three straight AFC South games following Sunday's meeting with the one-win Dolphins. So, sitting Brissett could well be all about timing.