Seldom-used RB Mike Davis being released by Bears

In the spring, running back Mike Davis was an acclaimed acquisition for the Bears via free agency.

Now, he's looking for a new team as Chicago is waiving Davis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning.

Davis and the Bears agreed to a two-year deal for $6 million, but he has now been cut, in part because it allows the team a compensatory draft pick, Rapoport added.

Davis will immediately become an attractive option for running back-needy teams.

In 2018, Davis played his second season with the Seahawks and became a notable free agent after tallying a career-high 514 yards rushing.

With rookie David Montgomery having taken on workhorse role in recent weeks and Tarik Cohen still in the mix, Davis' departure was expected.

Davis was sparsely used for the Bears, with his season highs of five carries, 19 yards rushing, six receptions and 17 yards receiving all set in the team's season opener. He had zero offensive snaps in two of his last three games.

Over seven games, he has just 11 carries for 25 yards and seven catches for 22 yards.

So, he'll very much bring fresh legs to would-be suitors.