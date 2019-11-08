Amari Cooper (knee) questionable to play vs. Vikings

Amari Cooper is officially questionable for Sunday night's tilt versus the Minnesota Vikings.

The Dallas Cowboys receiver underwent an MRI on his knee this week and didn't practice Thursday. He was a limited participant on Friday before getting the questionable tag.

Cooper suffered the knee injury during the Cowboys' 37-18 win over the New York Giants on Monday but returned to finish out the game.

The wideout told NFL Network's Jane Slater on Thursday that the injury is "manageable," and he hopes to play Sunday in prime time against the Vikings. The expectation is that Cooper will be able to suit up.

The knee injury is the latest ding for Cooper, who has played through heel and quad issues this season. Despite the injuries, Cooper hasn't missed a game, corralling 42 receptions for 701 yards and six TD in eight tilts. The NFC East-leading Cowboys hope that trend continues this week.

Offensive tackle Cameron Fleming was ruled out for Dallas, the only other player given a designation by the Cowboys.

The Vikings ruled out receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee), and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), and listed cornerback Trae Waynes (ankle/not injury related) and defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly (groin) as questionable.