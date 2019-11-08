Steelers rule James Conner (shoulder) out vs. Rams

It's official: The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to face the Los Angeles Rams without James Conner.

Conner (shoulder) was ruled out of Sunday's game against Los Angeles, per the team's injury report.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday, while fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee), guard Ramon Foster (concussion) and running back Benny Snell Jr. (knee) are out.

Sunday will mark the second straight game in which Conner has been unavailable. Without the third-year runner in Week 9, Pittsburgh rushed for 90 yards as a team, with Trey Edmunds carrying the load by gaining 73 yards on 12 carries.

Edmunds spent the week of practice resting and allowing his ribs to heal, sitting out Wednesday and Thursday before returning as a full participant Friday. He'll have to again carry the ground game, though he can expect at least some help from Jaylen Samuels, who gained just 10 yards on eight carries last week.

It will be a tough task for Pittsburgh, which is hosting the league's No. 9 rushing defense. The Rams are allowing just 96.9 yards per game on the ground, meaning more responsbility will shift to quarterback Mason Rudolph and those protecting him.

That will include attempting to slow Aaron Donald. A weekend of challenges awaits the Steelers.